Caching Google page for any website

Sometimes a page refuses to open even if the Internet connection is stable: the server has crashed, the hosting payment has ended, the security certificate has expired, and so on. Viewing the cached Google pages can help to solve this problem. The information below provides answers to how it works, why cached pages and the Google Cache browser are different things, and what to do if viewing the Google Cache did not solve your problem.

How it works

Google Cache pages exist because Google is trying to download the Internet. Once every couple of days, the Google robot goes through all websites and downloads them if the website settings allow it. That procedure should not be confused with caching each page that you visited - Google Cache Browser speeds up the loading of the pages you visit (browser cache), while Google's global cache collects copies of all pages somewhere on its servers.

Google Cache is very convenient if you want to access a crashed website or see how the page design has changed over the past couple of days. You can view the Google Cache manually or through our service. Manually: enter a query in a search engine, get the results, click on the arrow on the right from the website address, select: "View the cached version of the site". Through our service: enter the URL in the field, click on "Google Web Cache", get the page.

Our service has one significant advantage over the manual method: to view the cached version in the standard way, first you need to find the website in the search engine (which is impossible if it is no longer indexed), while our tool allows you to bypass this problem and immediately get the cached version of the site through the link.

Other ways to view Google Cache

There are no other ways to view Google Cash. Although, if you cannot find the desired saved copy through the described ones, use the Web Archive button.

This service works differently: instead of creating one copy every few days and overwriting old ones, it makes copies every few weeks or months and saves them, which allows you to get access to old versions of the site.